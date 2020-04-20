ANCLA Logistik Supports Ecommerce Retailers Impacted by COVID-19 Fulfillment Disruptions with Descartes’ Warehouse Management Solution

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Germany’s ANCLA Logistik GmbH, a leading third party logistics services provider, is scaling its use of Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse Management (WMS) solution to quickly onboard online retailers who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“At ANCLA, we have the resources and the technology in place to partner with online retailers who need fulfillment support immediately and flexibility for the future to mitigate risk. For example, many want to continue to sell goods on Amazon, but need an alternative provider of logistics services from warehousing through shipping,” said Christoph Maas, CEO at ANCLA Logistik. “With the Descartes Ecommerce WMS solution, we can meet these needs—it scales easily to bring on new customers and already supports the Seller-Fulfilled Prime program. In just 1-2 days, we can operationalize warehousing, order processing and Prime shipping over our own fulfillment network at the service levels and speed retailers require.”

Descartes Ecommerce WMS automates ecommerce processes from the initial receipt to the storage of goods in the warehouse, order processing, outbound shipment execution and returns management. Integrated with hundreds of ecommerce sites and ecommerce fulfilment providers in both Europe and North America, the solution enables small-to-medium sized businesses and large retailers looking to enhance their online presence to support growing ecommerce demand. The solution collects order information from ecommerce websites, translates it into a scanner-driven receiving and pick-and-pack process within the warehouse, initiates the shipment to the customer, and synchronizes all of receiving and fulfillment information with the customer’s financial and shipment tracking systems.

“We’re pleased that the Descartes solution is helping ANCLA to support online retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dirk Haschke, VP and General Manager Ecommerce Solutions at Descartes. “In diverse industries and markets, our customers are quickly determining how to both extend and adapt their logistics and supply chain processes to continue to sell their products during this extraordinary time.”

For more information on Descartes’ solutions for ecommerce, visit ecommerce.descartes.com .

About ANCLA Logistik GmbH

ANCLA is an owner-managed logistics and fulfillment company founded in 2006 in Darmstadt. Since then we have grown year on year and currently have over 250 employees. Our 20.000m² warehouse and office facilities is located in Wetzlar in central Germany. We specialize in mid-sized ecommerce lifestyle businesses and strive to be the logistical arm of our customers, so they can focus on growing sales and building better products. For more information, visit www.ancla.de or www.packangels.de .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

