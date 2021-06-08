Family-owned Bacardi adds ANGEL’S ENVY Whiskey to super-premium portfolio in Europe

ANGEL’S ENVY™ KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY FINISHED IN PORT WINE BARRELS LAUNCHES IN BERLIN, PARIS AND ROME LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANGEL’S ENVY™ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, the super-premium whiskey owned by Bacardi, launched in select bars in Paris, Berlin and Rome on June 3rd. After launching in London in February 2020, the expansion of ANGEL’S ENVY to cities across the region reflects the growing demand for super-premium spirits and the commitment of Bacardi to growing this sector.

ANGEL’S ENVY, which has been awarded and acclaimed by organizations and publications across the US, was co-founded by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, and two generations of Hendersons continue to expand Lincoln’s legacy today. The Louisville-based, family-run distiller is recognised in its home country for being one of the first to use secondary finishing in bourbon, a method traditionally reserved for Scotch, to add greater depth and complexity to the whiskey. Though a radical concept when it was first founded in 2010, ANGEL’S ENVY has led and remained at the forefront of secondary finishing in bourbon, which has grown to become common practice in the industry over the last decade. Acquired by Bacardi Limited in 2015, ANGEL’S ENVY perfectly complements other super-premium brands in the Bacardi portfolio including GREY GOOSE vodka and PATRÓN tequila.

Francis Debeuckelaere, Regional President for Bacardi Europe, Australia & New Zealand, said: “With the premiumisation trend in Europe showing no signs of slowing down, ANGEL’S ENVY is an incredible fit for our portfolio. People continue to show their appreciation for exceptional quality and craftsmanship, which is why they will love ANGEL’S ENVY. As our on-trade partners open their doors for the first time across Europe, we can now offer a lucky few the most exciting brand in the American whiskey category. It is a very special moment for Bacardi and for ANGEL’S ENVY.”

Revered by bartenders and whiskey lovers, ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels is the core expression, handcrafted in Louisville, Kentucky and the first to launch in Europe. Tasted at every step to ensure incredible quality, the 43.3% ABV bourbon is blended in small batches of eight to twelve barrels at a time and then aged for up to six years, before being finished in hand selected 60-gallon ruby port wine casks made from French oak and imported directly from Portugal. The port finishing process lasts between three to six months, depending on taste, and results in notes of Madeira, ripe fruits, and maple syrup.

ANGEL’S ENVY Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson comments, “When creating ANGEL’S ENVY, my father and I were deeply inspired by the world of Scotch and its rich history of secondary finishing. As we tasted our bourbon, it became clear just how much the process enhances the whiskey with a subtle sweetness and complex flavours. By applying this familiar technique to our bourbon, we’ve been able to create a whiskey that has already gained huge popularity in our home country. We feel privileged that as bars in Europe get back on their feet, a select few will be able to offer their customers their first ever taste of ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels.”

Adhering to the brand motto that whiskey is ‘not perfect until it’s finished,’ ANGEL’S ENVY, which is based in its own 8,000 square metre distillery in downtown Louisville, has now released seven expressions in the USA. Named after the well-known ‘Angel’s Share’ expression of the 5% of spirit lost in ageing, Lincoln famously joked that with this whiskey, he’d finally gotten a better deal than the angels.

About ANGEL’S ENVY

ANGEL’S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family’s deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL’S ENVY’s core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels, Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks and an annually-released Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL’S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL’S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, ANGEL’S ENVY® Kentucky straight bourbon, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www. bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instag ram.

