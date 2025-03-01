Angkor Archeological Park Sees Surge in Foreign Tourist Arrivals



Siem Reap: A total of 279,640 foreign tourists visited the Angkor Archeological Park in the first two months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 18.8 percent, said a report of the state-owned Angkor Enterprise released on Mar. 1.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Park generated US$13.16 million from ticket sales during the mentioned period, reflecting an increase of 17.21 percent. The entrance fee for visiting the park is structured with a one-day visit priced at US$37, a three-day visit at US$62, and a week-long visit costing US$72.





To further enhance the experience of international tourists, Angkor Enterprise has implemented automatic ticket machines. These machines have been installed to eliminate the need for visitors to stand in line for tickets and are available at three locations: the main ticket office of Angkor Enterprise, Angkor Parvis, and The Heritage Walk mall, located in Siem Reap provincial city.





Last year, the Angkor Archeological Park attracted approximately 1.02 million foreign tourists, which represented a year-on-year increase of 29 percent.

