Angkor Areas Made As Home for Endangered Animals

Forests at Angkor areas have been identified as natural home for five species of endangered animals since 2013, according to the APSARA National Authority.

APSARA National Authority and the Forestry Administration in collaboration with Wildlife Alliance have been running the initiative.

As shared by the Deputy Director General of the APSARA Authority H.E. Yith Chandaroth, the freed animals have been well taken care of.

The endeavour, he added, intends to preserve animals, especially those nearing extinction, and more animals will be added.

The conservation effort has also contributed remarkably to attracting tourists visiting the Angkor Archeological Park.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press