Angkor Botanical Garden to be Inaugurated Next Week

Angkor Botanical Garden in Siem Reap province will be officially inaugurated early next week, on May 9, said the APSARA National Authority in its news release yesterday.

On May 5, H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, President of the Board of APSARA National Authority, accompanied by the authority’s Director General H.E Dr. Hang Peou, paid an inspection visit to the Angkor Botanical Garden.

The Angkor Botanical Garden is located on an area of nearly 15 hectares in Trapaing Ses village, Kok Chak commune, Siem Reap provincial city.

According to the APSARA National Authority, in order to increase the development in the area of Angkor site and attract tourists, the authority has established the Angkor Botanical Garden with many important gardens. It has planted thousands of seedlings and other plants, with a total of more than 500 different species.

There are also five main botanical gardens and zoo established in the Khmer style, including Medicinal and spice gardens, flower and grass gardens, palm gardens, Khmer gardens, forest parks and Angkor wildlife.

These gardens have different attractiveness, especially with many kinds of rare trees and plants that serve different benefits for the next generation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press