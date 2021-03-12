Angkor Passes Adjusted to Attract More Tourists

Angkor Enterprise, the state-owned institution in charge of Angkor income management, has announced to adjust Angkor passes so as to curb with the current slowdown of tourism sector due to the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Under the new policy, foreign tourists buying a one-day entrance ticket can visit the Angkor Archeological Park for two days, while the three-day pass will be increased to five days of visit and the seven-day pass to ten days of visit.

Moreover, it continued, the one-month entrance ticket will valid for two months; three-month pass, valid for six months; and six-month entrance ticket, valid for twelve months.

According to Angkor Enterprise’s news release, the move is aimed to facilitate and promote tourism services and to ensure the attractiveness of tourists to Angkor Archeological Site as well as to the Kingdom of Cambodia during COVID-19 pandemic.

This policy will come into effect from Mar. 11 to Dec. 31, 2021, pointed out the same source.

A single-day entrance pass costs US$37, a three-day pass US$62, and a seven-day pass US$72.

A report of Angkor Enterprise shows that in the first two months of 2021, Angkor Archeological Park in Siem Reap province received 4,194 foreign tourists, earning US$172,823, a decline of about 98 percent compared to the same period last year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press