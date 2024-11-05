Angkor Resort Attracts 774,000 Foreign Visitors in First Ten Months.



Siem Reap: Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park received a total of 774,203 foreign tourists in the first ten months of this year, earning almost US$36 million from ticket sales, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said late last week.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the figures show an increase by over 28 percent and 29 percent, respectively compared to the same period last year. Of the income, about US$1.54 million was donated to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation to support the humanitarian activities of the Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals.

In October alone, the site welcomed 74,353 foreign visitors, generating US$3.46 million in revenue, a year-on-year rise by 18 percent and 18.39 percent, respectively, the report pointed out. The entrance fee for a one-day visit to the park is US$37, a three-day visit costs US$62, and a week-long visit costs US$72.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational,

Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in Cambodia.