Angkor Resort Becomes Quiet after Temporary Visit Ban

The Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province becomes completely quiet after the visit has been temporarily prohibited for two weeks, from April 7 to 20 due to the COVID-19 threat.

There are currently only officials of the APSARA National Authority on duty in the Angkor Resort.

The temporary ban of the visit was announced in a joint press release of the APSARA National Authority and Angkor Enterprise issued recently, following the measures being introduced by the Royal Government of Cambodia to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The government earlier decided to ban, with some exceptions, interprovincial travel and ordered temporary closure of all tourist resorts across the country for two weeks from 00:00 of April 7 to 20.

Per record yesterday, Cambodia’s confirmed cases increased to 3,028, of which 1,914 have successfully recovered and 24 deceased.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press