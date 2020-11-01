Angkor Resort Generates Over US$18.5 Million in First Ten Months

Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province generated only US$18,549,905 from the entrance ticket sales in the first ten months of this year.

According to a press release of the Angkor Enterprise, the state-owned institution in charge of Angkor income management, issued on Nov. 1, the figure shows a decrease of 77 percent compared to the same period last year.

The tickets were sold to 398,485 foreign tourists, a year-on-year decline of 77.91 percent, it added.

Of the income, the source pointed out, US$796,970 were donated to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation to support the humanitarian activities of Kantha Bopha Children's Hospitals.

In October alone, only 2,244 foreign tourists visited the Angkor Archeological Park, generating US$93,598 as income, down 98.41 percent and 98.53 percent, respectively.

Moreover, during the first ten months, Koh Ker Temple in Preah Vihear province received in total US$89,830 as income from ticket sales to 8,983 foreign visitors.

Cambodia's tourism sector, like that of other countries around the world, has been being seriously hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press