Angkor Resort Receives Only Some 400,000 Foreign Tourists in 2020

Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province welcomed in total 400,889 international visitors in 2020, earning US$18,654,828.

The Angkor Enterprise, the state-owned institution in charge of Angkor income management, shared the update in a press release made public recently.

The number for foreign visitors shows a sharp decrease of 81.82 percent while the income dropped by 81.17 percent compared to the figures in 2019, it pointed out.

Of the income, it added, US$801,778 were donated to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation to support the humanitarian activities of Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals.

In December alone, the Angkor entrance tickets were sold to only 1,169 foreign visitors, generating US$52,543 as income, a year-on-year decline of 99.44 percent and 99.45 percent, respectively.

Moreover, during the twelve months, some 9,125 foreign tourists visited Koh Ker Temple in Preah Vihear province, and US$91,250 was generated from ticket sales.

Cambodia’s tourism sector, like that of other countries around the world, has been being seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press