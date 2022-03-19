Angkor Wat Crowned the World’s Best Place to See Sunrise

The Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia was ranked No. 1 as the world’s best place to see the sunrise by Mornings.co.uk, a famous website of the United Kingdom

“Angkor Wat is one of the seven wonders of the ancient world and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Steeped in history and rich in culture, it is a must-visit attraction. Although views from this spot are inspiring at any time of the day, a sunrise here is not to be missed,” the website commented.

The two-runners up are Haleakala Crater of the United States of America and Taj Mahal of India.

Borobudur Temple of Indonesia came in 4th, while Uluru of Australia, Sarangkot of Nepal and Bagan Temples of Myanmar, 5th, 6th and 7th, respectively.

The 8th to 10th places went to Adam’s Peak (Sri pada) of Sri Lanka, Charles Bridge of the Czech Republic, and Machu Picchu of Peru.

The most attractive sunrise event at the Angkor Wat Temple is known as Equinox Angkor, the sun rising over the central tower of the Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap province, forecasted to happen this year on Mar. 21 and Sept. 22.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press