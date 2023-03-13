Angkor Wat Equinox to Happen Next Week

Equinox, a natural phenomenon when the sun rises over the central tower of the Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap province, will happen on Mar. 21.

The information was shared by the APSARA National Authority in a recent news release, adding that this year, the special sunrise event will occur twice, on Mar. 21 and Sept. 22.

Mr. Im Sokrithy, Archaeologist and Director of the Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology of the APSARA National Authority, explained that the equinox is the time between day and night to be equal, unlike some normal months in which the night is longer than the day or the day is longer than the night.

For Angkor Wat Temple, he continued, this is not a coincidence, it is a feature of the Khmer ancestors who prepared the architecture of the temple in advance, with the intention of adjusting the natural phenomena for Angkor Wat to create an event of the sunrise at the temple’s top.

Mr. Im Sokrithy said that the preparation of the Khmer ancestors according to natural phenomena for the event of the sunrise at the top of Angkor Wat is to consider from the architecture, land preparation, mathematical calculations, astronomical considerations as well as combined with faith.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)