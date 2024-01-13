Angkor Wat Temple Remains the World’s Best Place to See Sunrise



The Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province has secured its place as the best place to see the sunrise in the world by Mornings.co.uk, a famous website of the United Kingdom.

The 12th-century temple complex has won 10,404 mentions from reviewers while the two runners up are Haleakala Crater of the United States of America which got 3,933 mentions, and Tag Mahal of India 2,819 mentions.

For Southeast Asia, other top sunrise locations besides Angkor Wat include Borobudur Temple of Indonesia, Bagan Temples in Myanmar, and White Sand Dunes of Vietnam ranked 4th, 7th, and 12th, respectively.

Mount Kinabalu of Malaysia stood at 15th on the list whereas Mount Phousi of Laos got the 21st place, Kiltepan in the Philippines the 22nd, Ko Lipe of Thailand the 26th, and Merlion Park of Singapore the 56th.

‘Angkor Wat is one of the seven wonders of the ancient world and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Steeped in history and rich in culture, it is a must-visit attraction. Although views from this spot are insp

iring at any time of the day, a sunrise here is not to be missed,’ the website commented.

The most attractive sunrise event at the Angkor Wat Temple is known as Equinox Angkor, the sun rising over the central tower of the Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap province.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse