Angkor Wat to Host SEA Games 2023 Royal Sports Fire Ceremony

The Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) will celebrate the royal ceremony for sports fire on Mar. 21 at Angkor Wat Temple, Siem Reap province for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The update was shared by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC and the Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) in a CAMSOC meeting chaired by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice President of CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC here in Phnom Penh on Jan. 3.

“The royal sports fire ceremony will be held on Mar. 21 which coincides with the natural phenomenon when the sun rises over the central tower of the Angkor Wat Temple (Equinox),” he explained.

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, will preside over the royal ceremony for sports fire, he added.

As planned, the sports fire will be run around the small circuit of the Angkor Archaeological Park before flying to the Philippines and other ASEAN member countries.

The sports fire will then head to Laos and continue around Tonle Sap River of Cambodia till May 5, 2023 when the country will officially launch the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press