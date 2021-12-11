Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 129 securities will be added to the Index:

Exchange Ticker Company Nasdaq BTX Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq CRIS Curis, Inc. Nasdaq HBIO Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Nasdaq EYPT EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq MTEM Molecular Templates, Inc. Nasdaq VIRX Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Nasdaq INFI Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq HROW Harrow Health, Inc. Nasdaq TNXP Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Nasdaq CMRX Chimerix, Inc. Nasdaq ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc Nasdaq SESN Sesen Bio, Inc. Nasdaq CLSD Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Nasdaq PRQR ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Nasdaq ALPN Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Nasdaq ACRS Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq NVCR NovoCure Limited Nasdaq MRUS Merus N.V. Nasdaq OCX Oncocyte Corporation Nasdaq CRVS Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq LPTX Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq OBSV ObsEva SA Nasdaq MBIO Mustang Bio, Inc. Nasdaq OPTN OptiNose, Inc. Nasdaq SLDB Solid Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq NRXP NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq EOLS Evolus, Inc. Nasdaq COGT Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq MREO Mereo BioPharma Group plc Nasdaq AQST Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq EVLO Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq VRCA Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq GRTS Gritstone bio, Inc. Nasdaq INBX Inhibrx, Inc. Nasdaq BCYC Bicycle Therapeutics plc Nasdaq CDAK Codiak BioSciences, Inc. Nasdaq MIRM Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq IMPL Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Nasdaq MORF Morphic Holding, Inc. Nasdaq OYST Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq ETNB 89bio, Inc. Nasdaq PHAT Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq FDMT 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CVAC CureVac N.V. Nasdaq HRMY Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq VTRS Viatris Inc. Nasdaq QSI Quantum-Si Incorporated Nasdaq PMVP PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq KYMR Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq NAUT Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Nasdaq DYN Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CCCC C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq HUMA Humacyte, Inc. Nasdaq ATHA Athira Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq LABP Landos Biopharma, Inc. Nasdaq TSHA Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Nasdaq ONCR Oncorus, Inc. Nasdaq PRAX Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Nasdaq CMPS COMPASS Pathways Plc Nasdaq PRLD Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated Nasdaq BOLT Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ABCM Abcam plc Nasdaq STTK Shattuck Labs, Inc. Nasdaq KRON Kronos Bio, Inc. Nasdaq ALGS Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq AVIR Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq OLMA Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq SBTX Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq MRVI Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq BCAB BioAtla, Inc. Nasdaq GRCL Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Nasdaq KNTE Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Nasdaq SEER Seer, Inc. Nasdaq ME 23andMe Holding Co. Nasdaq KMPH KemPharm, Inc. Nasdaq BVS Bioventus Inc. Nasdaq SNSE Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq SABS SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq VOR Vor Biopharma Inc. Nasdaq ABCL AbCellera Biologics Inc. Nasdaq CGEM Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Nasdaq DBTX Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CNTB Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Nasdaq SANA Sana Biotechnology, Inc. Nasdaq ACHL Achilles Therapeutics plc Nasdaq IKNA Ikena Oncology, Inc. Nasdaq TERN Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq EWTX Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq RXDX Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq TIL Instil Bio, Inc. Nasdaq DSGN Design Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq BMEA Biomea Fusion, Inc. Nasdaq RAIN Rain Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq ATAI ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Nasdaq CADL Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq HOWL Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq TALS Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CYT Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq OMIC Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Nasdaq DNAY Codex DNA, Inc. Nasdaq CNTA Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Nasdaq IMGO Imago BioSciences, Inc. Nasdaq IPSC Century Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq SERA Sera Prognostics, Inc. Nasdaq RANI Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq VERV Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq DAWN Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq JANX Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq TKNO Alpha Teknova, Inc. Nasdaq GLUE Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq RPID Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Nasdaq AVTE Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ERAS Erasca, Inc. Nasdaq TNYA Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ICVX Icosavax, Inc. Nasdaq IMRX Immuneering Corporation Nasdaq RLYB Rallybio Corporation Nasdaq GRPH Graphite Bio, Inc. Nasdaq ABOS Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq LYEL Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Nasdaq ABSI Absci Corporation Nasdaq NUVL Nuvalent, Inc. Nasdaq OMGA Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq CRBU Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq MXCT MaxCyte, Inc. Nasdaq BLU BELLUS Health Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 21 securities will be removed from the Index:

Exchange Ticker Company Nasdaq MNOV MediciNova, Inc. Nasdaq ASMB Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq ARDX Ardelyx, Inc. Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq XBIT XBiotech Inc. Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq VYGR Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ODT Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq VYNE VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq UBX Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Nasdaq OSMT Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Nasdaq ORTX Orchard Therapeutics plc Nasdaq KLDO Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq BCEL Atreca, Inc. Nasdaq APRE Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq FUSN Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq INZY Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq TSVTV 2seventy bio, Inc. Nasdaq ANIP ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq DRNA Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact

Emily Pan

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

+1 (646) 637-3964

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

– NDAQG –