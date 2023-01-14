Annual Get-together between PM and Journalists Resumed

The annual get-together between Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and the journalists was resumed this afternoon after being cancelled for two years, in 2021 and 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's event was attended by over 4,000 media leaders, spokespersons, information officers and journalists across the country.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information said this event shows the Royal Government of Cambodia's

attention to the media, an indispensable partner of the democratic society.

According to the Ministry of Information, Cambodia has in total 446 newspapers, 193 magazines, 870 websites and online TVs, 26 foreign news agencies and representative offices, 51 media associations, 19 TV stations and 8 digital TV stations, 212 cable TV stations, 22 FM radio stations, and an AM station.

Besides, the ministry has issued press cards for some 5,000 journalists as of October 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press