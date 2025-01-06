Annual National Reading Day to be Celebrated in March



The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) in collaboration with its partners, schools, teachers and parents will celebrate the National Reading Day next week to emphasise the significance of reading. The National Reading Day will be observed on Mar. 11, according to a recent preparatory meeting for the 10th National Reading Day chaired by H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of MoEYS.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the annual celebration is aimed to cultivate reading habits, promote reading culture, enhance reading and writing skills to contribute to the protection and strengthening of Khmer culture and civilisation. Different activities ranging from reading, poetry and composing competitions to presentations and discussions will be held on the occasion.

