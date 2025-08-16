Annual Visak Bochea Day Ceremony to Be Held in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: Cambodia is set to celebrate the annual Visak Bochea Day, a significant Buddhist ceremony, on May 11. Generally, this religious event is held at the top hill of Preah Reach Troap (Oudong) in Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province, where a stupa of Buddha’s relics is located.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, this year’s celebration will be presided over by H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with his spouse. Thousands of Buddhist followers, including senior officials from the Parliament and government, as well as foreign ambassadors accredited to Cambodia, are expected to attend.





Visak Bochea Day marks the birth, enlightenment, and nirvana day of Master Buddha. For Buddhist countries like Cambodia, it was internationally recognized by the United Nations in 2000. The day serves as a public holiday and an occasion for Buddhist followers to reflect on Buddha and his teachings.

