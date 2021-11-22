Annual Water Festival Attracts Nearly 1 Million Holidaymakers

During the three-day Water Festival, from Nov. 18 to 20, about 910,150 visitors toured Cambodia, of them 899,869 were national tourists and 10,281 were domestic foreign visitors.

The figures were shared this morning by the Ministry of Tourism, adding that the first day attracted 132,103 holidaymakers, the second day 332,875, up 152.15 percent compared to the previous day, and the last day 445,262, up 33.76 percent and 237.28 percent compared to the second and first days, respectively.

Phnom Penh capital remained the top destination among the tourists, followed by the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Pursat, Battambang, Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, Kandal, and Rattanakiri, it underlined.

Like in 2020, this year’s celebration of Water Festival was cancelled to prevent COVID-19 spread. Although there was no celebration, people had three-day off as usual. They could travel throughout the country without restrictions as Cambodia had announced to reopen in all domains since Nov. 1.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press