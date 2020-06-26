Another 150-megawatt Power Dam Requested to Be Built on Upstream Tatay River

Another 150-megawatt power dam project has been requested to be developed on the upstream Tatay River, located in Koh Kong province’s Thmar Baing district, as investor is proceeding the environment and social assessment at sub-national level.

The firm, China Heavy Machinery Corporation, is currently operating the 246-megawatt Tatay River Hydropower Plant.

H.E. Victor Jona, Director General of Energy and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, told AKP on June 26 that the Chinese firm has finished the pre-feasibility study and the company is currently on the stage of environmental and social assessment at the provincial level.

Once the process finished, the firm will be required to submit the report to the national level including Ministry of Mines and Energy and Ministry of Environment and other relevant ministries and institutions for assessment, he said.

If approved, the power investment project, as planned, is set to complete construction and link power to the grid in 2026, he added.

The proposed project is located about 20 kilometres up of the operational 246-megawatt Tatay River Hydropower Plant in Russei Chrum and Tatay Leu communes, Thmar Baing district, Koh Kong province.

Mr. Sok Sothy, Deputy Governor of Koh Kong province, said in a meeting held on June 26 that the 150-megawatt power dam project is a new battery of the coastal province, according to a statement posted on Koh Kong provincial administration’s website.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press