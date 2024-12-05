Another Cambodian Achieves Milestone in International Sports Coaching Course.



Phnom Penh: A former swimming athlete and a coach at the Cambodian national swimming team, Ms. Hem Thonvitiny, has successfully completed an international coaching course in sports science at the Hungary University of Sports Science in Budapest, Hungary.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the update was shared by Mr. Hem Kiri, Secretary General of the Khmer Swimming Federation, who noted that Ms. Hem Thonvitiny was among a select few chosen to participate in this prestigious international coaching course.

The initiative to promote international-level coaching quality aligns with the federation’s vision to enhance the capabilities of Cambodian swimmers. Mr. Kiri emphasized the federation’s commitment to continually upgrading the skills of both coaches and athletes, as well as trainees, to further bolster the nation’s standing in the international swimming community.