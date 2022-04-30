Another Cambodian Intellectual Receives Japan’s Decoration

Dr. Ang Choulean, Professor, Royal University of Fine Arts, will be awarded with The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon from the Government of Japan.

Dr. Ang Choulean is among other recipients of the 2022 Spring Conferment of Decorations announced by the Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan on April 29, according to a press release of the Embassy of Japan in Cambodia.

Dr. Ang Choulean is recognised for his contribution to promotion of academic exchanges and mutual understanding between Japan and the Kingdom of Cambodia, it underlined.

In the field of conservation and restoration of archaeological sites, it added, Dr. Ang Choulean has fully supported Japan’s contribution in cooperation with Japanese researchers and relevant institutions. He enabled smooth operation of the projects and contributed to the enhancement of Japan’s presence.

An awarding ceremony will be organised in due course, the embassy pointed out.

The award is bestowed upon individuals of merit in recognition of their national or public services, and in honour of their distinguished accomplishments in various areas in society, said the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press