Another Case Connected to Nov. 28 Event Reported

Cambodia this morning reported another cases related to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19 in the country), bringing the total locally transmitted cases to 40.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new case is Tim Srey Pich, 26. She lives in Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. She is a friend of Ith Komal who was found positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 8. She has been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

With the new case, the national tally rose to 357, including 238 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

Meanwhile, no new recovered case was recorded; therefore, the total number of cured patients remains at 307 or 85.95 percent, with no fatal case.

The Ministry of Health took the opportunity to call on those related to the Nov. 28 Community Event to do their third tests on Dec. 12 at different places – Ministry of Interior for staff and civil servants, Olympic National Stadium for the public, and provincial health services.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press