Another COVID-19 Case Recovered; No New Case Found

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health announced that another case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was cured while no new positive case was detected as of this morning.

In a new press release made public on June 21, the recovered case is a 22-year-old Cambodian man living in Kampong Cham province who returned from Indonesia. He has been allowed to be discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Therefore, the number of recovered patients in Cambodia rose to 127, or 98.45 percent of the total confirmed cases of 129, it underlined.

The two remaining active cases are Cambodian men returning from Indonesia and Malaysia, the same source pointed out.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press