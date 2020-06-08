Another COVID-19 Case Recovered; No New Case Found

Cambodia has reported another recovered case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while no new case reported, announced the Ministry of Health in a news release this morning.

The recovered case is a 26-year-old Cambodian student living in Thbong Khmum province who returned home from Thailand through Banteay Meanchey province, said the same source, adding that he has been allowed to be discharged from the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkul Borei, Banteay Meanchey province after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Therefore, the number of cured patients in Cambodia rose to 124 of the total confirmed cases of 126, it continued.

The remaining two recovered cases are a Cambodian man returning from the Philippines and a Cambodian-French man from France, the press release pointed out.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press