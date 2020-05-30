Another COVID-19 Case Recovered; One New Case Found

Cambodia has reported another recovered case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one new infection case, announced the Ministry of Health in a news release this morning.

The recovered patient is the 39-year-old Cambodian woman in Phnom Penh who returned from the U.S. She has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively, pointed out the same source.

For the new case, it added, it was detected on a 26-year-old Cambodian man living in Thbong Khmum province. He attended a religious class in Yala province of Thailand and returned to Cambodia by a van on May 28. He was tested positive for the virus a day later. He was admitted to Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital in Mongkul Borei, Banteay Meanchey province on the same day.

Eight other passengers were tested negative, but put under 14-day quarantine at the provincial quarantine centre, while the other passenger will have his sample retested at the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, said the news release.

With the new case, the total confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 125, including 54 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, 123 have been cured successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press