Another COVID-19 Patient Recovered; No New Case Found

Another patient of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been cured while no new positive case reported, announced the Ministry of Health in a news release made public this morning.

The recovered case is a 26-year-old Cambodian man living in Kampong Tralach district of Kampot province who returned from the Philippines, said the same source, adding that he has been allowed to be discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Therefore, the number of cured patients in Cambodia rose to 126 of the total confirmed cases of 128, it underlined.

The two remaining active cases are Cambodian men returning from Indonesia, the press release pointed out.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press