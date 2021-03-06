Another Dolphin Calf Spotted in Kratie Province

AKP Phnom Penh, A new dolphin calf of about six days old has been confirmed by the Fisheries Administration-WWF’s Mekong Dolphin Research Team.

This is the second Irrawaddy dolphin calf in the Mekong population for 2021, stressed WWF Cambodia in a press release posted on its official Facebook page yesterday.

The new calf was spotted on Mar. 4 swimming along with other four adult dolphins in their natural habitat of Kampi deep pool located in Kratie province, it pointed out.

The first dolphin calf for 2021 was recorded just on the past weekend in their natural habitat in Stung Treng province.

The current events represent one of the most encouraging encounters by the research team as part of their dolphin monitoring and photo-ID based surveys, the same source added.

“In 2020, a total of 9 dolphin calves were recorded, while the team documented 13 calves in their 2019 database,” underlined WWF-Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press