Another Endangered Hog Badger Found in Cambodia

Hog Badger (Arctonyx collaris) listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species have been discovered in Cambodian forests.

The Ministry of Environment shared the good news on Feb. 4 by, adding that Hog Badger was spotted in protected areas of the country.

The ministry’s researchers have found them in Cambodian wildlife sanctuaries through camera traps.

The hog badger, also known as greater hog badger, is a terrestrial mustelid native to Central and Southeast Asia.

Its head-body length is 650-1,040 miligrammes, it weighs 7-14 kilogrammes, its tail stretches 120-170 miligrammes and its hind legs weights 115-134 miligrammes.

This species inhabits in caves and works at night, and eats tuber, plant’s roots, worms, insects and small animals.

Hog badgers are found in many Cambodia’s forest areas, especially in the country’s Southwest, Northeast and Northern part.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press