Another Gold Medal for Hockey at SEA Games 2023 Aimed

Cambodian Hockey Federation (CHF) aims to win a gold medal for hockey in the SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

The intention was revealed by CHF Secretary General Mr. Kang Sothea, stressing that it is in line with the medal index set over 40 gold medals by the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

The federation currently has both female and male hockey athlete teams for the in- and-out side hall subjects, though gathering for closed training at Morodok Techo National Stadium is possible for only female team, Mr. Kang Sothea said.

Although there is no closed training for men team there, they are training hard at their club to achieve the set goal.

According to Mr. Kang Sothea, the federation is also planning to dispatch its national athletes to get trained overseas, especially in other Southeast Asian countries.

There are now 11 Cambodian national hockey athletes gathered for closed training, he added.

Cambodia was ranked the 5th for the hockey sport in the SEA Games 2019 in the Philippines.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press