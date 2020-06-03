Another Historic Bridge of Cambodia Expected Early 2021

Another historic bridge of Cambodia linking Stung Trang district with Kroch Chmar district of Kampong Cham province will be completed in March next year.

The update was shared recently by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, highlighting that the construction of the bridge now reaches nearly 90 percent.

Once completed, the bridge will contribute significantly to the livelihood and economy of the locals through better transport connectivity.

The area was the origin of Cambodian troop that freed Cambodia from the dark Khmer Rouge period and enabled systems for solid development and growth of the country as seen these days.

With an approximate cost of nearly US$57 million, the bridge will stretch 1,131 metres long with 13.5 metre width.

The construction of the bridge was launched on Feb. 9, 2018.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press