Another Imported Case of COVID-19 Recorded in Cambodia; Tally 379

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia detected another positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 379, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

According to the source, the new case was found on a 36-year-old Cambodian-American woman arriving in the country on Jan. 1. She was now admitted to the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The 379 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 257 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

At the same time, the ministry reported no new cured case; the total number of recovered patients remains at 361 with no fatal case.

