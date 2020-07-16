Another Imported Case of COVID-19 Reported

Cambodia found another positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally thus rose to 166, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The new case was detected on a 25-year-old Cambodian man. He arrived in Cambodia on July 10 from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia. He was on same flight with the 24 cases tested positive earlier. He was admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh.

The other 69 passengers with COVID-19 negative test were required to continue their 14-day quarantine at a quarantine centre in the capital.

The 166 confirmed cases include 94 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian. Of the total positive patients, 133 or 80.12 percent have recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press