Another New Case of COVID-19 Detected; Tally 278

Cambodia this morning reported another new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally thus rose to 278.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new case is a 33-year-old Cambodian woman living in Battambang provincial city. She arrived in Phnom Penh on Sept. 16 from the U.S. via China (Taïwan). On Sept. 19, she left Phnom Penh for Battambang province after she was tested negative for the deadly virus.

On the 13th day of quarantine at her house or on Sept. 30, it added, her second test showed positive for COVID-19 and she has been now hospitalised at Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

The total 278 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 175 Cambodians, 41 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Of them, 275 or 98.92 percent have been successfully cured. The other two active cases are a 70-year-old Hungarian man arriving in Cambodia on Sept. 13 from France via South Korea, and a 28-year-old Chinese man arriving on Sept. 27 from the Philippines via South Korea.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

