Another New Case of COVID-19 Reported; Total Case 124

Cambodia has confirmed another new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 124, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The new case was found on a 39-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh. She returned home from the U.S. via the Republic of Korea on May 8. She was under a self-quarantine upon her arrival in Cambodia and was detected positive for the virus on May 22.

She was now admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The total 124 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 53 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, 122 have been cured successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press