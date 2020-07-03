Anti-Illicit Drug Combat Achievements in First Half of 2020

During the first six months of 2020, competent authorities have intervened in 4,510 major cases of illicit drug – up by 26 percent or 1,175 cases.

The update was shared recently in a report from the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD), underlining that over 209 kilogrammes of illegal drugs were confiscated and 8,927 suspects have been arrested.

Through the interventions, the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD) also seized 50 vehicles, 1,183 motorcycles, 3,499 mobile phones, more than 85 million Riel and US$53,469 and other equipment.

Around 500 kilogrammes of illicit drugs have been confiscated through interventions in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal, Takeo, and Kampong Speu.

In 2019, competent authorities intervened in 9,806 cases, arrested 20,489 suspects, and confiscated over 750 kilogrammes of illegal drugs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press