ANWAR PRAISES IRELAND, NORWAY, SPAIN FOR RECOGNISING RIGHTS OF PALESTINIANS



KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulate the governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain for being on the right side of history, humanity and justice of Palestinians.

Anwar said their intention to recognise the state of Palestine, as announced by their prime ministers yesterday, is an acknowledgment of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, sovereignty and dignity.

“This milestone moves us closer to achieving a just peace in the Middle East. For all other governments who have not done so, know this: the world is waking up to the Palestinian cause, and their pursuit of justice will not be denied.

“Join us in righting the course of history,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Yesterday, several international media reported that the three countries have announced they will formally recognise a Palestinian state, from May 28.

Report by Al Jazeera noted that globally, 143 of the 193 United Nations member states recognise a Palestinian state.

Source: BERNAMA News

