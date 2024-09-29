Anwar’s Leadership Sincerely Addressing Long-Standing Issues For Indian Community – Xavier

KUALA LUMPUR, Under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s MADANI government, every sector is witnessing growth and this includes a sincere commitment to addressing long-standing issues faced by the Indian community in Malaysia.

Former Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources and Selangor State Assemblyman Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar stated that although some in the country may not acknowledge this for political reasons, the government’s efforts to bring about change are evident and the victory in the Johor Mahkota by-election stands as proof that the people recognize the good it is doing.

‘Everyone is aware that the problems the Indian community face did not arise overnight, nor will they be resolved immediately. However, we must acknowledge that the government has already begun taking steps to alleviate these issues, and it must be recognized that the Prime Minister is working sincerely and honestly to address them.

‘As evidence, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently held his third m

eeting with the Indian representatives in Parliament, State Assemblies, and the Senate, outlining both what the government has already done and what it plans to do for the Indian community,’ he said in a statement.

He added within just a year and a half of taking office as Prime Minister, Anwar has had three meetings with Indian representatives, demonstrating the importance he places on the Indian community and this also reflects his genuine concern for the community and he said during the third meeting last week, many issues faced by the Indian community were raised.

Xavier posed the question asking which previous Prime Minister has met twice a year with Indian representatives in Parliament, State Assemblies, and the Senate.

‘There is a common sentiment among Indians that their problems are often overlooked by any government that comes into power. However, when such claims are made by those involved in the Pakatan Harapan government under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it becomes clear that their s

tatements are insincere and motivated by hidden agendas,’ he said.

Previously, many of the problems faced by the Indian community were due to those who claimed to be partners in the nation’s development but failed to grant the community the status of true partners. We know that the leadership of that time, along with the government officers, did not show concern for our issues or consider our problems as those of the nation, he said.

Xavier said Anwar, well aware of the mindset of the Malay community and government officials, has been implementing a different approach since the day he took office, continuosly emphasizing that ‘all children of all races and religions are my children, and everyone is a treasure of Malaysia’.

‘For a long time, there has been a mindset that this country belongs to one race alone. Anwar’s efforts are a psychological endeavor to remove this thinking from the minds of government officials and leaders. The Prime Minister is working tirelessly to instill the undeniable truth that I

ndians and others are also rightful partners in the nation. This is his greatest service to the country.

‘If we can eliminate racial and religious bias from the minds of government officials and leaders, then we can easily resolve all the problems in the country. All citizens, regardless of race and religion, will receive government services without discrimination,’ he said.

In such a scenario, Xavier stressed that there will be no need for the Prime Minister to personally intervene in solving issues affecting minorities; government officials themselves can resolve these problems.

‘For example, processing an identity card application or approving it should be the duty of a government officer. Whether the application is delayed or swiftly approved depends on the official, if that officer holds the belief that we too are their fellow Malaysians, the issue can be resolved at the official level.

‘Many matters that remain unresolved for years, awaiting special recommendations from ministers or the Prime Minist

er, are due to a lack of this consideration by officials,’ he said.

He added that the mental distress, educational, economic, and social impacts caused by such delays are immeasurable and this is why the Prime Minister’s guiding slogan, “All Malaysians are my children,” is a powerful mantra for national unity.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency