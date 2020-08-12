App to Enlarge Market for Agricultural Products Discussed

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) and a private company are discussing an online order application to enlarge Cambodia’s agricultural products.

Minister of MAFF H.E. Veng Sakhon discussed the initiative with a delegation of the Super App led by its founder Mr. Path Chamnan, here at the ministry yesterday.

According to Mr. Path Chamnan, the app will be linked to key sites such as www.maff.gov.kh, CAMAgriMarket, khmeragri.info and amish.org.kh in order to allow broad coverage, bridging the gaps among producers, brokers and consumers of agricultural products in Cambodia.

H.E. Veng Sakhon expressed his strong support for the initiative and encouraged the Super App team to work on the technical level with the ministry’s team.

It is expected that the platform will address the market issue of the agricultural products and contribute eventually to promoting livelihood of Cambodian farmers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press