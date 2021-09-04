App to Promote Cambodia’s Agriculture Launched

A mobile App branded “Angkor Salad App” has been officially launched to promote Cambodia’s agriculture.

The launching ceremony took place recently via Zoom under the presidency of H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Officials of concerned ministries, institutions and targeted provincial departments, and representatives from Angkor Green, ICCO-Cooperation, private companies and development partners participated in the launching event.

H.E. Veng Sakhon spoke highly of the initiative to establish the Angkor Salad App on “Geodata for Agriculture and Water (G4AW)”.

This app is important for farmers, traders, micro-financial institutions, organisations and national and international entities engaging in the agricultural sector.

For farmers, especially those who are vegetable growers, the initiative will help them access to basic services such as irrigation, fertiliser-pesticide use, crops management, agricultural marketing information, and quality/safety analysis.

The minister thanked the Netherlands Space Office for its support for the initiative through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press