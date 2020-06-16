Appeal for Continued Vigilance of Possible Lightning and Gusts

Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has appealed to people to keep their vigilance of possible phenomena such as thunder, lightning and gusts as rain would continue to fall across the country this week.

The appeal was made in the ministry’s announcement on new weather forecast for this week, made public this morning.

According to the announcement, from June 17 to 23, the temperature would vary between 24 and 36 degrees Celsius for the central lowland areas, from 23 to 35 degrees Celsius for the mountainous areas in the north and northeast, and between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press