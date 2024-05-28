APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 KL CREATIVE GRANT OPENED TILL JULY 29 – DR ZALIHA



KUALA LUMPUR, Applications for the 2024 KL Creative Grant programme is now open to the public till July 29, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said the grants, between RM30,000 and RM300,000, is managed by Think City, a Khazanah Nasional Bhd subsidiary, is intended to ensure that Kuala Lumpur remains as a city that attracts domestic and foreign visitors.

‘The programme is supported by the Finance Minister through the Budget 2024 and encompasses the allocation of RM20 million for efforts to renew downtown Kuala Lumpur.

‘I hope that the programme will be a catalyst for projects to ensure heritage areas around Kuala Lumpur and Malaysian culture can be showcased for visitors,’ she said, adding that the grants were open to all interested parties, with a minimum of RM30,000 and maximum of RM300,000 and that the government would help the grant recipients to realise the effort.

There are six themes linked to the grant, space rejuvenation; seeding and/or d

evelopment of creative and cultural businesses; creative content and/or activation; environmental resilience; digitisation and capacity development.

‘We also have a steering committee chaired by the Finance Minister II and myself, and we will ensure these efforts become a reality.

‘Various agencies are involved besides DBKL, there’s also Khazanah (Nasional Bhd) for us to come together and ensure these efforts are done and achieve sustainability and be competitive,’ she said, as she urged those interested to apply at thinkcity.com.my

Dr Zaliha also said she fully supported efforts to turn downtown Kuala Lumpur into a creative and cultural district as well as a textile and fashion precinct, especially around Jalan Melayu, Jalan Bunus and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, which have vital historical and cultural importance.

‘Realising the potential of this initiative to drive inclusive economic development in the capital, the government will play a proactive role in this project to boost and coordinate efforts and

ensure it achieves its full potential in breathing new life to downtown Kuala Lumpur so that it becomes a world-class creative destination,’ she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency