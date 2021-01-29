APSARA Authority to Establish a New Temple Protection Unit

The National APSARA Authority is planning to establish a new temple protection unit to monitor temple condition at risk to timely fix them.

The plan was revealed by H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts to the media after the closing of the 34th technical session and the 27th plenary session of ICC-Angkor in Siem Reap province recently.

H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona continued that the temple protection unit has a key role to preserve the original condition of the temples in Angkor region, which is a valuable treasure for humans listed as a World Heritage by UNESCO.

The 25-year service of the Angkor world heritage conservation is an obligation not only for Cambodia, but also for the world, the minister underlined.

She also appreciated the assistance of foreign technical team for the Cambodian team to address all issues related to the temple development and conservation in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press