APSARA National Authority Unveils New Stairs to Angkor Wat’s Bakan Tower.



SIEM REAP: The APSARA National Authority celebrated the inauguration of new southeast stairs leading to the Bakan Tower of Angkor Wat Temple, enhancing accessibility for visitors, the authority said in a news release on Nov. 27.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Mr. Tes Sothy, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism Development and Culture, announced that the new stairs have been constructed to facilitate tourist access to the Bakan Tower. The existing stairs on the northeast side will be dismantled to allow for restoration work on that terrace. The newly installed stairs measure 15 metres in length and 2.25 metres in width, with construction completed over a span of three months.

Mr. Sothy emphasised the sturdiness of the construction, which features a steel framework and wooden steps. The design has been carefully refined and coloured to harmonise with the temple’s stonework. He urged visitors to exercise caution while using the stairs to ensure their safety.

As the northeast stairs are set for

removal, the APSARA National Authority is collaborating with the Korea Heritage Agency on a project aimed at restoring the Bakan terrace.