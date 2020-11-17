Aptean Enhances ERP Offerings for Process and Discrete Manufacturers with Acquisition of Open Systems Adaptable Solutions

Transaction Extends Category Leadership and Adds Complementary Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Open Systems Adaptable Solutions (OSAS), a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution provider.

Founded in 1976, and headquartered in Shakopee, Minnesota, OSAS serves nearly 2,500 manufacturing, distribution and services customers across North America and has built a strong reputation for its industry-leading ERP solutions. OSAS’ solutions span industries including food and beverage, specialty chemicals, manufacturing, personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Over the past three years, OSAS has built on its impressive track record with the release of its new “Global” solutions. The cloud-based solutions were built from scratch to be high-performing, scalable and modern while enhancing security and scalability. Through this transaction, OSAS will be able to extend Aptean’s complementary offerings to its customers and leverage Aptean’s global scale to accelerate its growth.

“OSAS combines innovative ERP technology with a long history of helping customers solve complex problems,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “This acquisition further strengthens our world-class process and discrete manufacturing ERP capabilities. We are excited to welcome the entire OSAS team to the Aptean family and are eager to continue building on OSAS’ strong momentum as we execute on our shared objectives and continue to enhance our ERP offerings.”

“Today’s announcement is an important step in our company’s growth trajectory,” said Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO of OSAS. “Aptean shares our vison for the future of OSAS and offers the worldwide scale necessary to drive further success while continuing to enhance our product development capabilities. Aptean’s existing product portfolio and complementary solutions are highly relevant for our growing customer base. I look forward to partnering with Aptean and I’m confident that together we will capitalize on the compelling opportunities ahead.”

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP provided legal advice to Aptean. Open Systems Adaptable Solutions was advised by GCA Advisors and DLA Piper.

About Open Systems Adaptable Solutions

Open Systems Adaptable Solutions is a market-leading provider of accounting, business management and ERP software solutions. Powered by OSAS, our products—Traverse, ProcessPro, Master, Impress, Flex-Pack, Traverse Global Service and SouthWare—are designed to solve the unique business and industry needs of clients, helping them to remain competitive and excel. OSAS delivers and supports adaptable suites of technology applications to distribution, wholesale trade, manufacturing, services, job shop and not-for-profit companies. For more information, visit www.osas.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 5,000 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

