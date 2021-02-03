Aptean Launches New Branding: Ready for What’s Next, Now™

Bolder Identity Showcases Aptean’s Leadership in Creating Future-Proof, Industry-Specific Software to Help Customers Scale and Succeed

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, unveiled new branding that reinforces its commitment to serving customers and partners with innovative, market-leading solutions designed for specific industries. Ready for What’s Next, Now™ underscores the company’s unique capacity to provide businesses seeking digital transformation, operational efficiency and customer experience excellence with cloud-first software solutions.

Aptean’s brand update, including bolder and more modern graphic design and messaging, will be implemented globally across the company’s marketing materials, website, social media channels and in a new advertising campaign breaking next week. The refresh also includes new product names that enable prospects and customers to seamlessly identify the full suite of solutions available to meet the needs of their businesses.

The evolution of the Aptean brand highlights the company’s expanding solution set and commitment to industry-specific solutions that empower customers to be ready today for what’s next. The challenge of doing business in today’s environment is driving many companies to re-examine their enterprise software platforms. With systems that can be more than a decade old, many companies are seeking new options to meet demands created by remote work, expanding supply chain pressure and new patterns in selling and distribution.

“This complete rebrand defines Aptean’s focus on helping our customers digitally transform their operations with future-proof cloud solutions,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “Representing a dynamic and extensive approach to our identity, Ready for What’s Next, Now™ exhibits the value we bring to partnering with businesses around the world, while showcasing our unwavering promise to be customer-centric in everything we do.”

Aptean serves over 6,500 global businesses of all sizes in industries such as food and beverage, distribution and retail, industrial manufacturing, financial services and life sciences. Its enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), manufacturing execution system (MES), transportation management system (TMS), customer relationship management (CRM), asset management, product lifecycle management (PLM), compliance and ecommerce solutions are purposely built and designed to scale with any level of demand.

Aptean’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nicole O’Rourke, added, “We are excited to solidify our market stance as the leading industry-specific provider of mission-critical software. With this new brand image, Aptean embodies unmatched precision and drive to fully understand our clients’ challenges and deliver solutions that are as individualized as the industries we serve.”

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What’s Next, Now™. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

