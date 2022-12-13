Arqit announces a partnership with Dell Technologies to bring quantum-safe solutions to its customers

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum-safe encryption announces that it has signed with Dell Technologies (“Dell”) a “Dell OEM Engineered Solutions Pilot Agreement”. Dell agrees to preload Arqit’s QuantumCloud software on selected Dell hardware devices, enabling Dell sales teams to sell the combined hardware and software as a single SKU to address existing and new customer needs.

The initial target market is the US Federal Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the Federal Civilian Agencies and the Intelligence Community. Dell sales teams will be able to offer Arqit QuantumCloud software and Arqit sales teams will be able to offer Dell hardware and services in their sales portfolios.

Arqit’s QuantumCloud is a unique symmetric key agreement software which solves the problems of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and the quantum computing threat. QuantumCloud is the only product in the world with an independently assured security proof demonstrating that its cloud fulfilled symmetric encryption keys are zero trust and quantum-safe.

The combined solution architecture for the DoD enables Dell’s industry leading standards of excellence and quality with quantum-safe encryption capability. QuantumCloud is capable of protecting today against “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” quantum computing attacks and greatly improves the security of a variety of applications, something unachievable with other post quantum cryptographic methods. With the ability to digitally rotate symmetric keys in real time and dynamically manage security groups the solution offers significant mission advantage across today’s growing threat surface.

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO David Williams, said: “We are honored to work with Dell, the leader in providing intrinsically secure infrastructure and devices, comprehensive threat detection and response, data protection and cyber recovery to government customers. America’s service men and women need to be assured of the benefits of stronger, simpler encryption to protect them against threats now and in future. By partnering with the very best innovator in the industry we have a great opportunity to do that in a comprehensive way.”

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud , enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. Arqit believes it is the only company in the market to have achieved Independent Assurance Review of its Security Proof demonstrating that the software can produce encryption keys which are zero trust and provably secure, i.e. permanently safe against attack from even a full scale quantum computer. This review was conducted by the GCHQ Accredited Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at the University of Surrey. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device. Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the UK National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the UK Cyber Security Awards.

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: contactus@arqit.uk

FTI Consulting: scarqit@fticonsulting.com

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

Gateway: arqit@gatewayir.com

About Dell

Dell Technologies helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

