ASEAN Adopts Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration On Energy Security And Transition

ASEAN Energy Ministers expressed commitment to strengthen energy security and intensify energy transition towards low carbon energy in the region during the recently concluded 39th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) hosted virtually by Brunei.

Participating ministers agreed to adopt the Bandar Seri Begawan Joint Declaration of the 39th AMEM on Energy Security and Energy Transition which reaffirmed ASEAN Member States’ shared commitment and collective responsibility in the pursuit of energy security and transitions.

According to the Malaysian Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the joint declaration also welcomed cooperation and support from ASEAN Dialogue Partners and international organisations to ensure the successful implementation of the ASEAN Action Plan on Energy Cooperation (APAEC) Phase II: 2021-2025.

The two-day meeting, which ended yesterday, was represented by the Energy and Natural Resources Minister Takiyuddin Hassan on behalf of Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement, today.

During the meeting, the ministry said Malaysia as the Chair of the Renewable Energy Sub-Sector Network (RE-SSN) and ASEAN Forum on Coal (AFOC), had also shared commitments and initiatives of its own in regard to energy transition.

This includes reiterating its commitment to ensure the successful implementation of the works planned under the APAEC Phase II, particularly in achieving ASEAN’s aspiration to increase the capacity of Renewable Energy (RE) in the power capacity mix to 35 per cent by 2035.

“In this regard, Malaysia also shared its initiatives for economic recovery post-COVID-19 through the implementation of RE initiatives which created jobs opportunities and opened up green investments.

“Malaysia also presented the country’s energy transition plan that will contribute to the decarbonisation agenda of the electricity supply industry, particularly in achieving the country’s renewable capacity target of 31 per cent by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2035,” it said.

According to the ministry, Malaysia had also shared its efforts to transition the country’s electricity sector towards lower carbon pathways, stressing that the plan would be inclusive, equitable and affordable for the people.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK