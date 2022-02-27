ASEAN Awards Granted to Cambodia’s Capital and Three Cities

Cambodia’s capital and three cities have received ASEAN award for cleanliness and sustainable environment, according to the Ministry of Environment.

The award handover ceremony took place in the afternoon of Feb. 25 at the Ministry of Environment here in Phnom Penh.

The capital and three cities are Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province, Mondulkiri province’s Sen Monorom city and Kep province’s Kep city.

Sihanoukville won ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) Award, Phnom Penh capital won Clean Water for Big Cities, Kep city won Clean Air for Small Cities, and Sen Monorom city won Clean Land for Small Cities.

The ASEAN ESC Award was launched in 2008 and later in 2011 was expanded to include the Certificates of Recognition to big and small cities under 3 categories: clean air, clean water and clean land.

The objectives of the ASEAN ESC Award are to promote awareness and encourage cooperation among all sectors in ASEAN to realise environmentally sustainable cities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press