ASEAN Commits for Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism in the Region

AKP Phnom Penh, ASEAN is committed to boost sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism in the region.

The commitment was made in the 24th Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers organised on Thursday via videoconference under the theme “Unity for Sustainable and Responsible Tourism Recovery”.

H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, led the Cambodian delegation attending the discussion from Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra here in Phnom Penh.

ASEAN tourism delegations also endorsed the Phnom Penh Joint Declaration on a more Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient ASEAN Tourism initiated by Cambodia.

The Phnom Penh Declaration focuses on restoring the region’s tourism by tackling COVID-19 fallouts, job generation, and promotion of micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSME) promotion.

It also looks into the support of vulnerable groups and the development of digital tourism skills.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press